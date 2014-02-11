版本:
Mexico's America Movil reports higher fourth quarter profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Latin America's biggest phone company America Movil on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose 15.7 percent.

The company, controlled by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said profit in the October-December period rose to 17.2 billion pesos ($1.31 billion).
