BRIEF-Statoil drills dry well in the North Sea

Oct 1 Norway petroleum directorate says:

* Statoil has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/11-28. The well is dry

* The well was drilled 13 kilometres south of the Grane field in the North Sea

* Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out. This is the 15th exploration well in production licence 169

* Licence owned by Statoil (57 pct), Petoro (30 pct) and ExxonMobil (13 pct) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

