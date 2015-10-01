BRIEF-Statoil drills dry well in the North Sea

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Norway petroleum directorate says:
* Statoil has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 25/11-28. The well is dry
* The well was drilled 13 kilometres south of the Grane field in the North Sea
* Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out. This is the 15th exploration well in production licence 169
* Licence owned by Statoil (57 pct), Petoro (30 pct) and ExxonMobil (13 pct) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.