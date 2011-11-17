IIF: Greece debtors hope to reach deal within weeks

FRANKFURT Nov 17 Holders of Greek
sovereign debt said they had formed a creditor committee and
hoped to start talks as soon as possible to implement a 50
percent haircut on Greek sovereign debt, Charles Dallara,
managing director of the Institute of International Finance said
on Thursday.
Dallara said he was "Encoiuiraged about the prospects of
crystrallising a deal in the period ahead," adding that he
expected talks to conclude within weeks.
"I don't envisage a broad range of options this time. Would hope
to concentrate on a more limited range of options," Dallara
added.
Euro zone leaders agreed on July 21 to provide 109 billion
euros to Greece in new official financing, together with the
International Monetary Fund until mid-2014.
The sweetener is aimed at preventing an "involuntary" Greek
default -- which would trigger Credit Default Swaps (CDS), a
hard-to-predict event that could cause chaos in markets -- by
persuading the banks to take the cuts voluntarily.
The private sector agreed in July to take a mere 21 percent
loss on their holdings of Greek debt, but the outlook has since
deteriorated and they have been told they need to take a bigger
loss to put Greece on a more sustainable path.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)