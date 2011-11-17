IIF: ECB should continue to play its part in solving debt crisis

FRANKFURT Nov 17 The European Central Bank has done a good job in reacting to the financial crisis and should continue to play a key role in restoring financial stability in the euro zone, Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.

"I think the ECB if you look past over the past 3 years has really stepped up, going back to the early days of the strains back in August 2007, is quite impressive," Dallara told a news conference following a meeting of creditors in Frankfurt.

"We continue to see an active role of the ECB as an essential ingredient to stabilize the outlook for the euro zone economy," Dallara said.

He also said that a 50 percent haircut for Greek sovereign debt by private bondholders should make a big difference in returning market confidence and ruled out any further negotiations on a larger hit for creditors to take.

"There is not going to be another round of this," Dallara said, referring to Greek sovereign debt restructuring talks.

The IIF's managing director said he did not foresee radical restructuring of other euro zone debt.

"I don't deny that other countries have problems, Italy, Spain, none of those problems require the same treatment," he said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Sakari Suoninen)