BRIEF-D. Telekom sees mid-term German mobile service revenues growth by around 1 pct

Aug 6 Deutsche Telekom

* Ceo says t-mobile us has now overtaken sprint as the market's number three in subscriber figures

* Deutsche telekom ceo says customer growth in broadband business in germany, to exceed our previous expectations by at least 150 percent

* Deutsche telekom cfo says q2 decline in german mobile service revenues attributable to seasonal factors in corporate customer business, promotional price discounts

* Deutsche telekom cfo says still sees german mobile service revenues growth by around 1 percent on average in the medium term.

* Deutsche telekom cfo says we continue to expect the ratio of net debt to adjusted ebitda to fall within our target corridor of 2 to 2.5 again Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)