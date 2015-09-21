版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-German state premier: VW scandal must be investigated before decisions are made

Sept 21 German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil

* Says Volkswagen AG Emissions issue must first be thoroughly and quickly investigated, only after that decisions can be made on consequences Further company coverage:

