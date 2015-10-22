BRIEF-Corestate shares to start trading on Nov. 4 - Intershop

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Oct 22 Corestate shareholder Intershop
* Says value Of Corestate before capital increase 230-279 million eur
* Says Corestate shares to start trading on stock exchange on Nov. 4
* Says Corestate shareholders to sell 82-99 million eur worth of existing shares, but to remain invested
Source text: here
Further company coverage:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.