BRIEF-Corestate shares to start trading on Nov. 4 - Intershop

Oct 22 Corestate shareholder Intershop

* Says value Of Corestate before capital increase 230-279 million eur

* Says Corestate shares to start trading on stock exchange on Nov. 4

* Says Corestate shareholders to sell 82-99 million eur worth of existing shares, but to remain invested

