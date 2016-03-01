版本:
中国
BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says merger talks with LSE continuing

March 1 Deutsche Boerse in e-mailed statement

* Says has taken note of ICE statement regarding LSE

* Says will closely monitor further developments in the matter

* Says is continuing its merger talks with LSE Further company coverage:

