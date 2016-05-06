BRIEF-TCI tells VW to change its management pay system

BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
May 6 TCI Fund Management in letter to Volkswagen management and supervisory boards
* Says it calls for a new management remuneration system
* Says that VW has been held back by underperforming, overpaid management
* Says management bonuses should be paid in stock and deferred over 3 yrs
* Says that poor performance should mean zero bonuses Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award