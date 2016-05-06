版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 7日 星期六 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-TCI tells VW to change its management pay system

May 6 TCI Fund Management in letter to Volkswagen management and supervisory boards

* Says it calls for a new management remuneration system

* Says that VW has been held back by underperforming, overpaid management

* Says management bonuses should be paid in stock and deferred over 3 yrs

* Says that poor performance should mean zero bonuses Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐