BRIEF-Linde sees U.S. healthcare reimbursements dropping 40 pct

March 10 Linde

* Manager Bruch says sees possibility of new projects in Iran in 2016

* Manager Blades says U.S. state reimbursements for healthcare services to drop about 40 percent by year-end

* CEO says sees no need to negotiate about any job cuts in plant engineering at the moment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

