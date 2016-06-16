BRIEF-Volkswagen says dividend payout ratio to reach 30 pct

June 16 Volkswagen
* Says plans more than 30 new electric vehicle models by
2025, targets annual sales of 2-3 million units
* Says aims to cut sales and administration costs to below
12 percent of sales by 2025
* Says dividend payout ratio to reach sustainable 30 percent
of net profit
* Says in advanced talks to partner with regional players on
economy segment
* Says to review and streamline its modular architectures in
the context of generating profitable growth
* Says to carefully examine strategic options for battery
technology
* Says efficiency measures at group, brand and divisional
level to be detailed in the coming months
(Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)