Adidas extends sponsorship with German soccer association DFB until 2022

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/PARIS, June 20 German sporting goods maker Adidas is extending its sponsorship deal with the country's soccer association DFB until 2022, it said on Monday without giving any further details.
"This is a strong partnership for the good and not so good (times). There's a lot of confidence and trust here in working together, not only for the national team, but also to develop football at the different levels," Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer said at a news conference in Paris.
German media had previously reported the company would pay between 50 to 70 million euros a year to extend its sponsorship agreement, up from currently 25 million euros ($28 million) per year, amid competition from U.S. rival Nike for the contract. ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon in Frankfurt and Matthew Smith in Paris; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group