BRIEF-Bayer in deal with X-Chem over DNA-encoded small molecule libraries

July 12 Bayer :

* Says enters drug discovery collaboration with privately held x-Chem Inc across multiple therapeutic areas

* Says X-Chem will receive up-front payment, research and development funding, milestone payments of up to $528 million

* Says gets access to DEX drug discovery engine technology, based on DNA-encoded libraries of small molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

