BRIEF-Bayer in deal with X-Chem over DNA-encoded small molecule libraries

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Bayer :
* Says enters drug discovery collaboration with privately held x-Chem Inc across multiple therapeutic areas
* Says X-Chem will receive up-front payment, research and development funding, milestone payments of up to $528 million
* Says gets access to DEX drug discovery engine technology, based on DNA-encoded libraries of small molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.