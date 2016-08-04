版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Adidas CEO: product pipeline for H2 just as full as for H1

Aug 4 Adidas Ag

* Ceo says TaylorMade golf unit turned profitable again at end of Q2

* Adidas CEO says product pipeline for H2 just as full as for H1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

