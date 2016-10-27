版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Grand Chip Investment's Aixtron offer fetches 73 pct of shares

Oct 27 Grand Chip Investment says:

* Takeover offer for Aixtron fetches 73 percent of shares Source text: bit.ly/2dOQxX2 Further company coverage:

