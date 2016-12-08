版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 8日 星期四 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-GfK CEO says squeeze-out is a possible option

Dec 8 Gfk Se

* GfK CEO says KKR deal has no impact on search for new CEO

* GfK CEO says squeeze-out is a possible option Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

