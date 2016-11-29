版本:
BRIEF-Lucerne rejects Standard Industries' Braas Monier bid

Nov 29 Braas Monier

* Shareholder Lucerne Capital Management reiterates strong support for rejection of Standard Industries bid

* Lucerne Capital Management says Braas Monier's board, management have demonstrated importance of shareholder value creation for them Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

