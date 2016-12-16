版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-Opel says to make Corsa, Adam successor models at Zaragoza plant

Dec 16 GM's Opel

* Says plant in Eisenach to make Mokka X successor as of 2019

* Opel says Corsa and Adam successors to roll off production line in Zaragoza

* German IG metall trade union says Opel production decisions will secure the future of the sites and jobs Source text: here

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐