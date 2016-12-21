版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Offer period for GfK to run from Dec 21 to Feb 10, 2017

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* KKR says offer for GfK to run from Dec 21 to Feb 10, 2017 Further company coverage:

