Pfizer says its commitments to UK legally binding

LONDON May 12 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer
said on Monday its commitments to preserving British science
jobs if it wins a $106 billion battle to take over AstraZeneca
were legally binding.
"To ensure our commitments are binding, we included them
with our proposed offer announcement understanding fully that
they would be binding as a matter of English law," the group
said in a statement to British lawmakers, ahead of a May 13
panel meeting.
Pfizer has given a five-year commitment to complete
AstraZeneca's new research centre in Cambridge, retain a factory
in the northwestern English town of Macclesfield and put a fifth
of its research staff in Britain if the deal goes ahead.
But the U.S. firm has also said it could adjust those
promises if circumstances change "significantly".
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)