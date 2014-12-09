版本:
Publicis extends offer to acquire Sapient to Dec. 23

PARIS Dec 9 French advertising group Publicis said in a statement it would extend its tender offer for digital specialist Sapient to Dec. 23 at 11:59 p.m., New York City time.

All other terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)
