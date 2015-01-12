BRIEF-Olvi to start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus

CORRECTED-Pentair to split into two publicly traded companies
May 9 UK-based pump manufacturer Pentair Plc said on Tuesday it would split up into two publicly traded companies.
Jan 12 Olvi Oyj :
* To start co-operation with PepsiCo in Belarus
* Says the company's Belarusian subsidiary OAO Lidskoe Pivo has entered into a co-operation agreement concerning Belarusian market with Pepsico
* Says sales will start in Jan. 2015 and include Pepsico's best known brands: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7 Up and Adrenalin Rush
* Co-operation agreement covers sales, marketing and distribution of PepsiCo-manufactured soft drinks in Belarus, manufacture of products will start later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 9 The Brazilian government plans to change the bankruptcy law to help indebted firms emerge faster from creditor protection, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told a newspaper.
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results; continued progress on resi's strategic objectives