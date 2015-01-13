BRIEF-Philips sees adjusted EBITA at about 735 mln eur for Q4 of 2014

US STOCKS-Wall Street lower ahead of Fed statement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Jan 13 Koninklijke Philips Nv
* Philips resumes shipments from cleveland facility and provides update on ebita performance in q4 2014
* Impact on full year 2014 ebita will be approximately eur 225 million instead of previously estimated eur 180 million
* Expects adjusted ebita to be approximately eur 735 million in q4 of 2014 Source text: (philips.to/1AajwsG) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said it plans to spin off operations tied to internal combustion engines and focus on technology for electrically powered and self-driving vehicles, boosting its share price and highlighting the challenges for legacy auto industry players.
LONDON/VANCOUVER, May 3 Mining-trading group Glencore Plc has hired the Bank of Nova Scotia to sell a portfolio of royalty assets, including one for the Antamina copper-zinc mine in Peru, four people familiar with the process have told Reuters.