版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 15:26 BJT

BRIEF-Philips sees adjusted EBITA at about 735 mln eur for Q4 of 2014

Jan 13 Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips resumes shipments from cleveland facility and provides update on ebita performance in q4 2014

* Impact on full year 2014 ebita will be approximately eur 225 million instead of previously estimated eur 180 million

* Expects adjusted ebita to be approximately eur 735 million in q4 of 2014 Source text: (philips.to/1AajwsG) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐