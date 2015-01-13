版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Sika rise 2.4 percent after results

Jan 13 Sika Ag

* Shares in Sika rise 2.4 pct at market open after results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐