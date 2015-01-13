版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Roche, Meiji and Fedora enter into antibiotic license deal

Jan 13 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche, Meiji and fedora join forces to tackle increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics

* The companies say they have entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of OP0595, a beta-lactamase inhibitor in phase I clinical development

* The combination of OP0595 with a beta-lactam antibiotic targets severe infections caused by Enterobacteriaceae, including multi-drug-resistant strains. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Newsroom)
