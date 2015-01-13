版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Lindt shares rise 1.9 percent after strong FY sales growth

Jan 13 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Ag

* Lindt shares rise 1.9 percent after strong fy sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Silke Koltrowitz)
