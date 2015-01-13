版本:
中国
2015年 1月 13日

BRIEF-Shares in Geberit fall 1.6 pct after Q4 sales

Jan 13 Geberit Ag

* Shares in Geberit fall 1.6 percent at market open after Q4 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian)
