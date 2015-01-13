BRIEF-Tullett Prebon says settles U.S. litigation with BGC Partners for $100 mln

Jan 13 Tullett Prebon Plc
* Settlement of New Jersey Superior Court litigation
* Company has today entered into an agreement with BGC under
which BGC will pay $100 mln (66 mln) to company to settle
litigation in New Jersey Superior Court
* Settlement of action taken by company and certain
subsidiaries against BGC Partners Inc in New Jersey Superior
Court, in response to raid on company's business by BGC in
second half of 2009
* Exceptional item relating to major legal actions that will
be recognised in 2014 financial statements to be a net credit of
3.1 mln stg
* Settlement is in addition to $33.3 mln (19.5 mln stg)
awarded to company's subsidiaries in U.S. following conclusion
of FINRA arbitration, announced in July 2014
* Settlement agreement includes clause that prevents either
party hiring desk heads, senior management from other for one
year from date of agreement
