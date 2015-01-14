BRIEF-Ericsson files complaint against Apple over mobile technology

Jan 14 Ericsson
* Ericsson takes legal action to ensure fair licensing
agreement with apple for mobile technology
* Ericsson says every apple smartphone and tablet with
cellular capability uses technology from ericsson
* Ericsson says license agreement has expired and no new
agreement has been reached
* Ericsson filed a complaint in the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting the
court to determine if its global licensing offer for Ericsson's
standard essential patent portfolios to Apple is fair,
reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND)
(Reporting By Johan Ahlander)