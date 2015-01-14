版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 14:48 BJT

BRIEF-Ericsson files complaint against Apple over mobile technology

Jan 14 Ericsson

* Ericsson takes legal action to ensure fair licensing agreement with apple for mobile technology

* Ericsson says every apple smartphone and tablet with cellular capability uses technology from ericsson

* Ericsson says license agreement has expired and no new agreement has been reached

* Ericsson filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting the court to determine if its global licensing offer for Ericsson's standard essential patent portfolios to Apple is fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐