BRIEF-Arcadis appoints CEO and COO for North American business

Jan 15 Arcadis NV

* Arcadis appoints new CEO and COO for its North American business

* Appointed John Jastrem to position of CEO of its North American activities effective January 15, 2015

* Joachim Ebert to position of COO for North America

* Both men will succeed Gary Coates, who will retire after having effectively combined these roles over past 22 months, to manage transition after departure of Steve Blake as CEO in 2013