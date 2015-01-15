BRIEF-Arcadis appoints CEO and COO for North American business

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Arcadis NV
* Arcadis appoints new CEO and COO for its North American business
* Appointed John Jastrem to position of CEO of its North American activities effective January 15, 2015
* Joachim Ebert to position of COO for North America
* Both men will succeed Gary Coates, who will retire after having effectively combined these roles over past 22 months, to manage transition after departure of Steve Blake as CEO in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.