2015年 1月 23日

BRIEF-Review finds marketable coal reserves at New World Resource's Debiensko mine

Jan 22 New World Resources Plc

* Has identified a total of 263 million tonnes of proven and probable coal reserves under JORC 2012 code

* NWR is now exploring opportunities to attract funding for estimated two-year feasibility stage of project

* All of these reserves are hard coking coal that after processing will yield 186 million tonnes of marketable reserves

* Moelis & Company UK LLP has been engaged to assist company in this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
