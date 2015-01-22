BRIEF-API group confirms no discussions with Cedar 2015

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 Api Group Plc
* API response to "firm intention to make an offer"
* Would like to confirm that there have been no discussions to date relating to offer between Cedar and API board
* Strongly recommends that API shareholders take no action at present and await further developments
* Board will carefully consider its position and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.