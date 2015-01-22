版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 00:44 BJT

BRIEF-API group confirms no discussions with Cedar 2015

Jan 22 Api Group Plc

* API response to "firm intention to make an offer"

* Would like to confirm that there have been no discussions to date relating to offer between Cedar and API board

* Strongly recommends that API shareholders take no action at present and await further developments

* Board will carefully consider its position and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐