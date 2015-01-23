BRIEF-Co-Operative bank signs IT infrastructure contract with IBM

Jan 23 Co-Operative Bank Plc
* Entered into a contract with IBM to migrate its IT
infrastructure from Co-Operative Group into IBM managed data
centres and receive a full suite of managed services
* Bank will pay IBM 93 million pounds to lead and implement
transition of these services to IBM data centres
* Bank has also entered into a 10 year managed service
contract at a total cost of 275 million pounds and has options
to terminate throughout life of contract
* Migration programme will be overseen by an independent
third party
* Contract has productivity savings embedded within it that
deliver a total of about 40 million pounts of savings in later
years compared to current run costs
