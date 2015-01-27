版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 17:39 BJT

BRIEF-Novartis eyes procurement savings of at least $1.6 bln in 2015

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Novartis CEO says will continue to invest in Switzerland

* Novartis CEO expects savings from procurement to be at or greater than the $1.6 billion achieved in 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Copley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐