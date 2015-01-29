版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-BAM wins 70 mln euro Swiss hospital construction contract

Jan 29 Koninklijke Bam Groep NV

* Press release Royal BAM Group NV: BAM wins contract for large university hospital in Basel, Switzerland

* BAM's project share is approximately 70 million euro

* Construction will start in mid-2015 Further company coverage:
