BRIEF-Brookfield says BIDCO extends Songbird offer to Feb. 12

Jan 30 Brookfield Property Partners LP
* QIA and Brookfield are pleased to confirm that they have
now received valid acceptances from each of major shareholders
(as defined therein) in relation to their respective songbird
shares
* BIDCO further announces that Songbird offer, which remains
subject to terms and conditions set out or referred to in offer
document, is being extended and will remain open for acceptance
until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 12 February 2015
