BRIEF-Prezzo says court confirms reduction in capital related to takeover

Japan's Nikkei loses momentum after strong rally, Sony climbs
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
Jan 30 Prezzo Plc
* Court confirmation of reduction of capital
* Reduction of capital in connection with scheme relating to acquisition of Prezzo by Papa Bidco Ltd was confirmed by court at a hearing earlier today
* Cancellation of admission to trading of Prezzo shares on aim will be effective from 7:00 a.m. (London time) on Feb. 3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning