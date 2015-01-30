版本:
BRIEF-Prezzo says court confirms reduction in capital related to takeover

Jan 30 Prezzo Plc

* Court confirmation of reduction of capital

* Reduction of capital in connection with scheme relating to acquisition of Prezzo by Papa Bidco Ltd was confirmed by court at a hearing earlier today

* Cancellation of admission to trading of Prezzo shares on aim will be effective from 7:00 a.m. (London time) on Feb. 3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
