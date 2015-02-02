BRIEF-CRH accelerated bookbuild to fund Holcim, Lafarge asset purchase priced at 16.50 stg

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
Feb 2 Crh Plc
* Crh plc - result of placing
* Successful completion of placing of ordinary shares
* Euro placing price, for institutions that have elected to settle in euros, is eur 21.85
* Total of 74,039,915 new ordinary shares placed in CRH raising gross proceeds of approximately eur 1.6 billion (before expenses)
* Placing shares represent approximately 9.99 pct of CRH's issued ordinary share capital prior to placing
* UBS limited is acting as sole global coordinator
* UBS Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Merrill Lynch International and J&E Davy acting as joint bookrunners in respect of placing
* Shares have been placed by UBS Limited, J.P. Morgan Securities Plc, Merrill Lynch International and J&E Davy at a price of 1,650 pence per placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.