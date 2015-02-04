版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 15:18 BJT

BRIEF-Arcadis says Ivor Catto to step down as Hyder Consulting CEO

Feb 4 Arcadis Nv

* Ivor Catto has decided to step down as ceo of Hyder Consulting at end of February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

