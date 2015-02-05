版本:
BRIEF-Futura Medical says granted patent extension for erectile dysfunction gel

Feb 5 Futura Medical Plc

* US Patent & Trademark Office has granted a three-year extension to patent protection of MED2002, company's novel topical gel for treatment of erectile dysfunction

* Patent extension, until August 2028, reflects time taken by USPTO to process MED2002's initial patent application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
