BRIEF-Futura Medical says granted patent extension for erectile dysfunction gel

BRIEF-Mazor Robotics Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
Feb 5 Futura Medical Plc
* US Patent & Trademark Office has granted a three-year extension to patent protection of MED2002, company's novel topical gel for treatment of erectile dysfunction
* Patent extension, until August 2028, reflects time taken by USPTO to process MED2002's initial patent application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mazor Robotics reports record first quarter 2017 revenue which increases 83% year-over-year to $11.7 million
* Wilmington capital management - assets under management amounted to about $41.6 million as at March 31, 2017, consistent with those managed at Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tellurian reports progress made on driftwood project and q1 financial results