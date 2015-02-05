版本:
BRIEF-Warburg Pincus says Rene Obermann joins as managing director

Feb 5 Warburg Pincus Llc

* Rene Obermann joins Warburg Pincus as managing director and partner

* Obermann is based in firm's London office and will focus on new investments in telecommunications, media and technology sector globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
