BRIEF-Graubuendner Kantonalbank FY 2014 net income CHF 163.8 mln, up 1.6 pct

Feb 6 Graubuendner Kantonalbank :

* Says FY 2014 gross profit: 207.3 million Swiss francs ($224.84 million) (-3.3 pct)

* Says FY 2014 net income: 163.8 million Swiss francs (+ 1.6 pct)

* Says FY 2014 tier-1-ratio / cet1-ratio: 18.9 pct (year ago: 18.9 pct)

* Says for FY 2014 bank proposes unchanged dividend of 38 Swiss francs

* Says bank expects 2015 decline in earnings, representing a solid profit between 160 million and 170 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/18Thl6w Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
