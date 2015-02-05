版本:
BRIEF-Celesio says 2014 group revenue at 22.3 bln eur

Feb 5 Celesio

* Says group revenue of eur 22.325 billion in fiscal 2014

* Says revenue in consumer solutions division - the retail pharmacy business - increased by 7.8% to eur 3.678 billion

* Says revenue in the pharmacy solutions division - the wholesale business - increased by 3.6% to eur 18.648 billion Further company coverage:
