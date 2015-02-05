版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 5日 星期四 18:47 BJT

BRIEF- Bio-Gate AG signs license agreement for sales of veterinary products in North America

Feb 5 Bio-Gate AG :

* Signs license agreement for sales of veterinary products in North America

* Signs license agreement with VetBiotek Inc, USA, for marketing and distribution of dermatological products for the veterinary market

* Under the agreement, VetBiotek will distribute future Bio-Gate products with MicroSilver BG technology in the US and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐