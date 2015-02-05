BRIEF- Bio-Gate AG signs license agreement for sales of veterinary products in North America

Feb 5 Bio-Gate AG :

* Signs license agreement for sales of veterinary products in North America

* Signs license agreement with VetBiotek Inc, USA, for marketing and distribution of dermatological products for the veterinary market

* Under the agreement, VetBiotek will distribute future Bio-Gate products with MicroSilver BG technology in the US and Canada