BRIEF-Ems Chemie Holding says FY 2014 sales up 4.6 pct yoy

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
Feb 6 Ems Chemie Holding AG
* Says 2014 net sales increased by 4.6 pct and operating profit (EBIT) by 14.7 pct yoy
* Says 2014 increased consolidated net sales in Swiss francs by 4.6 pct to 1,972 million Swiss francs ($2.14 billion) (1,885 million Swiss francs year ago)
* Says 2014 EBIT rose to 423 million Swiss francs(369 million Swiss francs year ago) and is thus 14.7 pct higher year on year
* Expects 2015 sales and operating profit (EBIT) higher than in the previous year
* Sees 2015 sales in Swiss francs to be slightly lower than previous year Source text: bit.ly/1D3VhRG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.