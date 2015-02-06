版本:
BRIEF-Helvetia Holding says Nationale Suisse sells Belgian subsidiary and two underwriting agencies

Feb 6 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Says Nationale Suisse is selling its subsidiary Nationale Suisse Belgium and two underwriting agencies

* Says this is an important step in its previously announced withdrawal from Belgian market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
