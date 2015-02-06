BRIEF-Also Holding FY 2014 sales up 10.8 pct to 7.2 bln euros

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill leaves commodities spinning, safe-havens shine
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
Feb 6 Also Holding AG
* Says FY 2014 sales of Also Group increased by 10.8 percent to 7.2 billion euros ($8.26 billion)
* Says FY 2014 EBT increased compared to the previous year by 12.8 per cent to 81.9 million euros
* Says FY 2014 net income increased to 60.9 million euros, surpassing the previous year by 21.6 percent
* Aims for FY 2014 dividend payout ratio of 25 to 35 percent
* For FY 2014 board proposes to the shareholders a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/1zVnET9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
May 5 Global banks have warned they could move thousands of jobs out of Britain to prepare for the expected disruption caused by the country's exit from the European Union, endangering London's status as a major financial centre.