BRIEF-Also Holding FY 2014 sales up 10.8 pct to 7.2 bln euros

Feb 6 Also Holding AG

* Says FY 2014 sales of Also Group increased by 10.8 percent to 7.2 billion euros ($8.26 billion)

* Says FY 2014 EBT increased compared to the previous year by 12.8 per cent to 81.9 million euros

* Says FY 2014 net income increased to 60.9 million euros, surpassing the previous year by 21.6 percent

* Aims for FY 2014 dividend payout ratio of 25 to 35 percent

* For FY 2014 board proposes to the shareholders a dividend of 1.60 Swiss francs per share