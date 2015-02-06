版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Belimo Holding says Lars van der Haegen to become new CEO

Feb 6 Belimo Holding AG :

* Says Lars van der Haegen to become new CEO of Belimo Group

* Says Lars van der Haegen will take up his new position on July 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
