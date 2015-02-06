BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions recommends all MeVis shareholders to accept VMS takeover offer

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 MeVis Medical Solutions AG
* Voluntary public takeover offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH
* Says Varian Medical Systems is seen as reliable partner for MeVis' development
* Says executive board and supervisory board welcome offer
* Regards offered cash consideration of 17.50 euros ($20) per share appropriate and is of opinion that transaction is in interest of MeVis Medical Solutions AG and their shareholders
* Says executive board and supervisory board recommend all MeVis shareholders to accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk