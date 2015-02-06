版本:
BRIEF-MeVis Medical Solutions recommends all MeVis shareholders to accept VMS takeover offer

Feb 6 MeVis Medical Solutions AG

* Voluntary public takeover offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH

* Says Varian Medical Systems is seen as reliable partner for MeVis' development

* Says executive board and supervisory board welcome offer

* Regards offered cash consideration of 17.50 euros ($20) per share appropriate and is of opinion that transaction is in interest of MeVis Medical Solutions AG and their shareholders

* Says executive board and supervisory board recommend all MeVis shareholders to accept offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8737 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
