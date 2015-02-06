版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 7日 星期六 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Private Equity Holding 9-month comprehensive income of EUR 17.5 mln

Feb 6 Private Equity Holding AG :

* Private Equity Holding (PEH) reports a comprehensive income of 17.5 million euros ($19.8 million) for first nine months of financial year 2014/2015

* As of Dec. 31, 2014, net asset value per share (NAV) stood at 70.27 euros (84.54 Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
